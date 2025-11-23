UN Security Council reforms no longer an option, but a necessity: Modi

November 23, 2025   09:30 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for reforms of the UN Security Council, asserting that the India-Brazil-South Africa troika should send a clear message that changes to institutions of global governance were no longer an option, but a necessity.

Addressing the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders’ summit, Modi said at a time when the world appears fragmented and divided, IBSA can provide a message of unity, cooperation, and humanity.

Addressing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, Modi proposed institutionalising the IBSA NSA-level meeting to strengthen security cooperation among the three countries.

“In the fight against terrorism, we must move forward in close coordination. There is no place for any double standards on such a serious issue,” Modi said.

Highlighting technology’s crucial role in ensuring human-centric development, the Prime Minister also proposed establishing an ‘IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance’ to facilitate the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure like UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries. The IBSA grouping focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations.

Source: NDTV

- Agencies

