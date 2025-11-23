Several trapped after tree falls on three-wheeler in Rambukkana
November 23, 2025 10:06 pm
A large tree has fallen onto a three-wheeler while traveling along the Mawanella–Rambukkana road this evening (23), police stated.
The tree has fallen onto the vehicle in Thalagolla, Kegalle.
Several individuals have been reportedly trapped underneath while a child has been rescued and admitted to the Mawanella Base Hospital.
An operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining passengers of the three-wheeler.