Several trapped after tree falls on three-wheeler in Rambukkana

November 23, 2025   10:06 pm

A large tree has fallen onto a three-wheeler while traveling along the Mawanella–Rambukkana road this evening (23), police stated.

The tree has fallen onto the vehicle in Thalagolla, Kegalle.

Several individuals have been reportedly trapped underneath while a child has been rescued and admitted to the Mawanella Base Hospital.

An operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining passengers of the three-wheeler.

