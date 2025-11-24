Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a low pressure system by tomorrow (25). Therefore, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.