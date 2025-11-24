One dead, 3 injured after tree falls on three-wheeler in Rambukkana

One person has been confirmed dead following an incident in which a large tree fell onto a three-wheeler travelling through the Talagolla area along the Mawanella–Rambukkana road last night (23).

The accident had occurred at around 9.20 p.m. when the tree collapsed onto the moving three-wheeler.

Four passengers, including a young child, were trapped underneath, and were rescued by local residents with the assistance of police.

The injured were rushed to the Mawanella Base Hospital, where the driver of the three-wheeler succumbed to his injuries.

Police stated that the other three individuals including a two and a half year old girl, a 48-year-old woman, and a 57-year old man are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old man, police said.

The other injured individuals have been identified as residents of Lollegoda area in Mawanella.

Police further reported that a lorry parked nearby and a nearby shop were also damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to use alternative routes as the road remains blocked in the Talagolla area due to the fallen tree.