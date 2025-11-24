One dead, 3 injured after tree falls on three-wheeler in Rambukkana

One dead, 3 injured after tree falls on three-wheeler in Rambukkana

November 24, 2025   07:17 am

One person has been confirmed dead following an incident in which a large tree fell onto a three-wheeler travelling through the Talagolla area along the Mawanella–Rambukkana road last night (23).

The accident had occurred at around 9.20 p.m. when the tree collapsed onto the moving three-wheeler. 

Four passengers, including a young child, were trapped underneath, and were rescued by local residents with the assistance of police.

The injured were rushed to the Mawanella Base Hospital, where the driver of the three-wheeler succumbed to his injuries. 

Police stated that the other three individuals including a two and a half year old girl, a 48-year-old woman, and a 57-year old man are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old man, police said.  

The other injured individuals have been identified as residents of Lollegoda area in Mawanella.

Police further reported that a lorry parked nearby and a nearby shop were also damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to use alternative routes as the road remains blocked in the Talagolla area due to the fallen tree.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)