Commuters can pay bus fares using bank cards starting today

November 24, 2025   08:25 am

Commuters will be able to pay bus fares using bank-issued credit and debit cards on buses equipped with ticket-issuing machines with effect from today (25), the Ministry of Transport announced.   

Accordingly, the inaugural program is scheduled to be held this morning at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center.

The facility of paying bus fares using bank cards has been introduced as a solution to the long-standing issue of passengers not receiving balance money after paying their bus fares.

The Digital Ministry, together with the Ministry of Transport, has jointly launched this new initiative, which will be implemented on approximately 20 bus routes in the first phase.

