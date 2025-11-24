President Dissanayake celebrates 57th birthday today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka, celebrates his 57th birthday today, November 24.

Born in 1968, President Dissanayake has made significant contributions to Sri Lankan politics over a career spanning several decades.

Early Education and University Life

President Dissanayake began his education at Thambuttegama Primary School and later entered Thambuttegama Central College, excelling in Mathematics stream at the Advanced Level Examination. In 1992, he entered the Faculty of Science at the University of Kelaniya, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995.

His political journey started during his university years, becoming an activist with the Socialist Students’ Union in 1987. He played a prominent role in the nationwide protests against the Indo-Lanka Accord the same year.

Entry into Active Politics

In 1993, as the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) re-emerged following a period of state repression, Dissanayake resumed active politics. He was appointed National Organizer of the Socialist Students’ Union in 1997 and was elected to the JVP Central Committee the same year. By 1998, he had joined the JVP’s Politburo.

Dissanayake contested the 1999 Provincial Council elections as the JVP’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the Central Province, marking his initial foray into electoral politics. He entered Parliament for the first time in 2000 through the national list.

Parliamentary and Ministerial Roles

In the 2004 parliamentary election, Dissanayake won the highest number of preferential votes in the Kurunegala District and was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Irrigation, and Livestock under the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) government.

He was elected as the Leader of the Parliamentary Group of the JVP in 2008 and returned to Parliament in 2010 through the National List. In 2015, he represented the Colombo District in Parliament.

Leadership and Presidency

Dissanayake assumed leadership of the JVP at its 7th National Convention on February 2, 2014. In 2019, he spearheaded the formation of the National People’s Power (NPP), a coalition uniting political parties, civil organizations, and activists, including the JVP.

In the presidential election held on September 21, 2024, Anura Kumara Dissanayake made history by being elected as the President of Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in his political journey.