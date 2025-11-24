Agrarian Insurance Board unveils pension scheme offering multiple benefits to fishermen

Agrarian Insurance Board unveils pension scheme offering multiple benefits to fishermen

November 24, 2025   08:52 am

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has introduced a new Fishermen’s Pension Scheme aimed at providing enhanced social security and financial benefits to members of the fishing community.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the scheme offers several significant advantages. 

Contributors who pay their premiums on or before the due date will be eligible to receive a monthly pension from the age of 60. 

Those who have paid at least 75% of the required contributions will continue to receive a monthly income corresponding to their contribution amount from the age of 60, without cancellation of pension benefits. 

Contributors who have completed between 25% and 75% of the required payments will be eligible to withdraw their total contribution along with the applicable interest.

The scheme also provides additional protections in cases of disability and death. In the event of partial disability prior to receiving the pension, contributors may receive either a gratuity or a monthly pension at the time pension payments commence. 

In cases of permanent disability, contributors may receive a gratuity of up to Rs. 50,000, either as a lump sum or in installments, it said.

If a contributor dies in an accident before becoming eligible for the pension, the designated heir may claim the total contribution along with interest after one year. If premium payments are missed, contributors will have the opportunity to reactivate their certificate by settling the outstanding payments and interest.

Additionally, if a contributor dies while receiving the pension, the scheme allows the spouse to continue receiving the monthly pension until the age of 80, with the option of obtaining the remaining amount as a lump sum.

The Fishermen’s Pension Scheme was officially launched on the 22nd at the Lotus Tower premises in Colombo, under the patronage of Minister Lal Kantha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)