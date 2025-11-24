Suspect arrested for providing lodging to gunmen plotting to kill businessman and 6 others in Midigama

A suspect allegedly involved in a attempt to kill seven people, including a businessman, in the Midigama area has been arrested.

Weligama Police had apprehended the suspect yesterday (23).

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had provided accommodation to the suspected gunmen who were planning to murder seven individuals, including a businessman, in Midigama.

A team of police officers including Director of the Western Province North Crimes Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala, had recently inspected a house in the Midigama area on information received that there was an attempt to murder a businessman and his family members.

During the operation, police had arrested a former army soldier in possession of a T-56 firearm, while two other suspects had managed to flee at that time, police said.

Following further investigations, the owner of the house, who is alleged to have provided accommodation to the suspects, was arrested in the Ibbawala area of Weligama.

The suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Midigama, is expected to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court to obtain a detention order.