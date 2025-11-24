PM Harini and US Ambassador discuss bilateral educational cooperation

November 24, 2025   10:08 am

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has met with the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Ambassador Julie Chung noted the progress of Peace Corps initiatives and other collaborative programmes in education and cultural exchange carried out by the United States, underscoring educational ties between the two countries along with the Fulbright international exchange programme, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Fulbright Program, the United States Government’s flagship program of international educational and cultural exchange, offers passionate and accomplished students and scholars in more than 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to mutual understanding.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for technical expertise in the areas of the Ministry of Education, the Department of Examinations, and the National Institute of Education to support Sri Lanka’s ongoing education reforms, particularly in shifting from an examination-based system toward formative assessments and a collaborative learning environment. 

She also further emphasized the importance of emerging scholars whose expertise aligns with the country’s human development priorities, it said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides. The U.S. delegation included Menaka Nayyar, Public Affairs Officer; Dr. Patrick McNamara, Executive Director, U.S.-Sri Lanka Fulbright Commission; and Prof. Prabha Manuratne, Director, Centre for Gender Equity/Equality and Prevention of SGBV and Ragging, University Grants Commission. The Sri Lankan delegation included Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Pramuditha Manusighe, Director of the Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.

