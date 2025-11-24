Gunmen attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters, police say

Gunmen attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, police said.

The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, sources told Reuters, adding that three people had been killed.

“The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound,” a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official added.

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

“The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel,” Safdar Khan, a resident of the area, told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies