Sri Lanka Parliament observes global movement to end gender-based violence

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus today (24) arranged for members of Parliament to wear official badges symbolizing the global campaign to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2025.

Speaking at the parliament, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, emphasized that it is a universally recognized human right to live a life free from violence and with dignity.

She further stated that everyone, regardless of gender, has the right to live without violence and that it is the responsibility of all individuals not to inflict harm on others.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2025 campaign begins tomorrow (25) and will continue until 10 December.

The Minister noted that various programs have been organized throughout Sri Lanka in parallel with the campaign.

Minister Paulraj highlighted that since 1991, this issue has been discussed globally, grounded in the principle that living free from violence and with dignity is a fundamental human right.

She further emphasized that this year’s campaign focuses on preventing gender-based violence in the digital space, addressing abuse and harassment conducted through technology.

She also stressed the importance of leading by example in Parliament by refraining from making hateful statements that violate the privacy of others, even when there are opposing political views.

Meanwhile, MP Chamindrani Kiriella stated in Parliament that in Sri Lanka, one in five women (20 percent) experience some form of violence.

She added, “We are happy to note that under Section 345 of the Penal Code, sexual harassment is recognized as a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both, and allows for compensation to the victim.”