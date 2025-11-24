Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout

A group of retired war heroes staged a protest at Polduwa Junction, near the Parliament Roundabout, today (24).

The protest was organized by the National Organization for the Protection of Rights of War Heroes and was attended by a large number of retired personnel from the tri-forces and police.

The protesters demanded that their pensions be paid to their dependents without any deductions after their death.

Following the protest, a tense situation arose as the group attempted to move towards the Parliament, despite police efforts to prevent them from doing so.