NPP-held Kandaketiya PS budget defeated for second time

November 24, 2025   01:31 pm

The 2026 budget of the Kandaketiya Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), was defeated for the second time this morning (24).

The budget was presented to the council for the second time by Chairman Harsha Ratnayake, without any amendments. 

All six NPP members voted in favour of the budget.

However, four members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), two members of the Podujana Eksath Peramuna, two members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, one member of the United National Party (UNP), and one member of the Sarvajana Balaya voted against it.

Accordingly, the Kandaketiya Pradeshiya Sabha budget was defeated by a majority of four votes during the second reading held today.

