10 dead, over 500 families affected by adverse weather in recent days

A total of 1,790 individuals from 504 families in 10 districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

At least 10 weather-related deaths have also been reported in the past few days according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Four others sustained injuries.

The DMC in its latest situation report noted that two houses have been destroyed while 193 residences have been damaged owing to heavy rains and gusty winds.

Additionally, the DMC urged the general public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.

Meanwhile, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces while showers are expected in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern and Eastern provinces, the Met. Department added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.