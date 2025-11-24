Pedestrian killed after being hit by van on Habarana Batticaloa road
November 24, 2025 02:24 pm
An individual has died in a road accident along the Habarana – Batticaloa road in Polonnaruwa.
Police stated that the accident occurred when the individual who was using a pedestrian crossing on the Batticaloa road was hit by a van.
The pedestrian, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased was a 60-year-old resident of Polonnaruwa.
The driver of the van involved in the accident has been taken into police custody.
Further investigations are underway.