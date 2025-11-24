Pedestrian killed after being hit by van on Habarana  Batticaloa road

An individual has died in a road accident along the Habarana – Batticaloa road in Polonnaruwa.

Police stated that the accident occurred when the individual who was using a pedestrian crossing on the Batticaloa road was hit by a van.

The pedestrian, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a 60-year-old resident of Polonnaruwa.

The driver of the van involved in the accident has been taken into police custody.

Further investigations are underway.