Summoning Chief Editor of Aruna newspaper to CID undermines media freedom - FMM

The Free Media Movement (FMM) has condemned the summoning of the Editor-in-Chief of the Aruna newspaper, Mahinda Ileperuma, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record a statement regarding a news article published in the paper.

Issuing a statement, the Free Media Movement also called for the Parliamentary Privileges Act not to be used as a weapon of media repression.

The full statement is as follows:

— Excerpt —

“The Parliamentary Privileges Act is a weapon of media repression. Summoning Mahinda Ileperuma to the police is wrong.”

The Free Media Movement has long demanded the abolition of the Parliamentary Privileges Act, which has been used during past administrations to intimidate and suppress journalists.

In this context, it is deeply concerning that the present government—led by a political movement that once took to the streets against such repressive laws—is now attempting to intimidate or suppress journalists by using the Parliamentary Privileges Act.

The latest incident reported is the summoning of Aruna newspaper editor Mahinda Ileperuma to the police to record a statement. This follows a report published in Aruna stating that, in addition to the Grama Sevaka’s certification, certification from the Chairman of the Public Security Committee is now required to obtain a police report.

As Minister in charge of Sri Lanka Police, Ananda Wijepala should not behave arbitrarily like the previous administrations rejected by the public. If the news is incorrect, his responsibility is to provide clarification and publish the correct information. If the report is accurate, he should ensure that the police do not continue such improper practices.

According to the information received, the news report is accurate. This is a matter of serious concern for society as a whole. There is nothing wrong in obtaining verification from a government official—the Grama Sevaka—for a police certificate. However, requiring certification from the Chairman of a community committee, who may have political or personal biases, is completely unacceptable. It is difficult to claim that such individuals can act impartially.

Therefore, if the Minister attempts to summon journalist Mahinda Ileperuma before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee or to the police citing the Privileges Act, it will set a politically dangerous precedent.

The Free Media Movement believes that the public expected a total transformation—including an end to such practices—as part of the political change promised by the present government.

Accordingly, the Free Media Movement condemns the summoning of journalist Mahinda Ileperuma to the police and states that, if the police need information, they are welcome to visit him instead.

Furthermore, the Free Media Movement affirms that Minister Ananda Wijepala has every right to respond and that the newspaper will provide him the opportunity to do so. It also urges that the Parliamentary Privileges Act—sometimes a repressive law and a shield for corrupt politicians to hide their misconduct from the media—must not be used against journalists or the public media.

The Free Media Movement believes that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People’s Power government can fulfill their promise to eradicate corruption only through such broad reforms.

— End of excerpt —