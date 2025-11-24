2019 Easter Attacks: Case against Hemasiri, Pujith to be taken up once again in Jan. 2026

2019 Easter Attacks: Case against Hemasiri, Pujith to be taken up once again in Jan. 2026

November 24, 2025   02:48 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara—who are accused of criminal negligence and failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks despite having received prior intelligence—be taken up again on January 26, 2026.

The case was called before the Colombo High Court today. However, since a bench had not yet been formally appointed for the trial, the High Court Registrar announced that the case would be recalled on January 26, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

Earlier, a three-judge High Court bench ordered that former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former IGP Pujith Jayasundara be acquitted and released without calling for evidence from the defence.

The Attorney General appealed the decision and the Supreme Court set aside the High Court ruling that freed the two defendants. The Supreme Court then directed the High Court trial-at-bar to rehear the case, call evidence from the defence and deliver a new verdict thereafter.

Accordingly, the case has now been scheduled to be heard again, with the new date set for January 26, 2026.

