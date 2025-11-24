FM sends condolences to Vietnam after deadly floods

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life caused by severe flooding in central Vietnam in recent days.

The Foreign Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by the calamity.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said he is saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the severe floods in Vietnam and that Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of Vietnam.

He said he is hopeful for the swift restoration of normalcy.

According to Vietnamese authorities, at least 90 people have been killed after days of torrential rain triggered devastating floods across several regions.