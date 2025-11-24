FM sends condolences to Vietnam after deadly floods

FM sends condolences to Vietnam after deadly floods

November 24, 2025   03:07 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life caused by severe flooding in central Vietnam in recent days.

The Foreign Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by the calamity.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said he is saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the severe floods in Vietnam and that Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of Vietnam.

He said he is hopeful for the swift restoration of normalcy.

According to Vietnamese authorities, at least 90 people have been killed after days of torrential rain triggered devastating floods across several regions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)