Former Army Captain and driver acquitted over 2001 Wellawatta jewelry store robbery

The Colombo High Court has acquitted and released a former Sri Lanka Army Captain and his personal driver, who were accused of robbing a mobile phone worth Rs. 20,000 from a jewelry store in Wellawatta in 2001.

During the incident, the suspects allegedly threatened the store staff with a knife and a firearm.

However, after a lengthy trial, Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, Ada Derana reporter said.

The judge noted that no credible witness confirmed the mobile phone theft, and the testimonies presented by the prosecution were contradictory.

The firearm involved in the incident was later confirmed to be a gas rifle by the Government Analyst’s Department.

The case had initially been filed under the Firearms Act. In 2023, the prosecution withdrew the firearm-related charges and the trial proceeded under a revised indictment, eventually resulting in the acquittal verdict.