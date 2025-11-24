Canadian PM Carney to visit India next year

Canadian PM Carney to visit India next year

November 24, 2025   04:50 pm

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India following bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.

“Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India in early 2026,” said a statement issued by the Canadian Prime Minister’s office on Sunday.

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Carney to visit India during the bilaterals in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The two leaders agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy during the talks.

“The leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development,” it said.

The prime ministers agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community, it added.

Carney also welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between the two countries.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed his accusation as “absurd”.

The two sides have taken several steps in recent months to normalise their relations. They have also agreed to revive several mechanisms to advance relations in a range of areas.


Source: PTI
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)