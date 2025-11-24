The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to meet on December 15, 2025 to discuss and approve the fifth review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

In October, the IMF and Sri Lankan authorities reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the fifth review of Sri Lanka’s reform program supported by the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility.

Once the review is approved by the IMF Executive Board, Sri Lanka will have access to about US$347 million in financing.

The IMF said the economic reforms implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities have continued to support the recovery, with inflation progressing to target, reserves accumulating, and real GDP growth and revenue mobilization outperforming expectations.

The Extended Fund Facility was approved by the IMF Executive Board for a total amount of SDR 2.3 billion (about US$3 billion) on March 20, 2023.