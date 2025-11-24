GMOA sets 48-hour deadline for authorities to provide solutions

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to give 48 hours to authorities to announce solutions to the issues faced by medical professionals and the healthcare system.

Issuing a statement, the Secretary of the association, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa said if solutions are not provided within the 48-hour timeframe, the GMOA will call a Central executive committee meeting on November 26 to decide on taking trade union action.

The association said the President, the Minister of Health and other responsible authorities must immediately intervene to resolve the critical issues currently affecting the healthcare system and of the medical professions by presenting a clear, time-bound set of solutions.