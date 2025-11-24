Atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka likely to develop into a low-pressure system

November 24, 2025   06:39 pm

The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a low-pressure system by tomorrow (25), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, the prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to continue during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale districts, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, feavy falls of above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces with fairly heavy falls above 75 mm predicted in the other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern province.

Furthermore, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

