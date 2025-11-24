A landslide has occurred between Beragala and Haldummulla within the Haldummulla Police Division.

Accordingly, vehicular movement along the Badulla–Colombo main road has been disrupted.

Traffic along the road has been limited to a single lane, police stated.

Police and local residents are working together to clear rocks and soil from the road.

Although rainfall in the region has reduced, authorities warn that further landslides could occur if rains persist in the area.

Earlier today (24), the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) issued a 24-hour landslide warning to several areas in the country, effective 2:30 p.m.

Residents of Haldummulla in the Badulla District were also warned of the risks of landslide owing to incessant rains.