FM tells Canada Govt. to prevent activities that promote separatist ideologies in Sri Lanka

FM tells Canada Govt. to prevent activities that promote separatist ideologies in Sri Lanka

November 24, 2025   08:40 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath today (24) held discussions with the High Commissioner of Canada in Colombo, Isabelle Catherine Martin.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Hearth has urged her to convey to the Canadian Government the need to prevent activities that promote separatist ideologies in Sri Lanka, including the recognition of LTTE insignia and activities aimed at fostering divisions among the ethnic communities in Sri Lanka.

Minister Vijitha Herath has also noted that activities of certain groups in Canada run against action taken by the Sri Lankan government to ensure national unity.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner stated that the LTTE remains a banned organization in Canada and that the Canadian federal government does not recognize such insignia associated with the LTTE or separatist ideologies.

She conveyed that Canada remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)