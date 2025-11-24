FM tells Canada Govt. to prevent activities that promote separatist ideologies in Sri Lanka

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath today (24) held discussions with the High Commissioner of Canada in Colombo, Isabelle Catherine Martin.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Hearth has urged her to convey to the Canadian Government the need to prevent activities that promote separatist ideologies in Sri Lanka, including the recognition of LTTE insignia and activities aimed at fostering divisions among the ethnic communities in Sri Lanka.

Minister Vijitha Herath has also noted that activities of certain groups in Canada run against action taken by the Sri Lankan government to ensure national unity.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner stated that the LTTE remains a banned organization in Canada and that the Canadian federal government does not recognize such insignia associated with the LTTE or separatist ideologies.

She conveyed that Canada remains committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.