Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, an enhancement of the prevailing showery conditions is expected over the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the next few days from today (25), the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern province and in Trincomalee district, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.