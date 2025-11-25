The Badulla–Colombo main road, which was blocked due to a landslide between Beragala and Haldummulla, has been restricted to a single lane, police said.

Issuing a statement, the police confirmed that the landslide had occurred last night (24).

However, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated that the area remains at risk of further landslides.

Road Development Authority (RDA) officers are scheduled to inspect the site of the landslide this morning (25).

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that consideration is being given to opening the Lower Kadugannawa Road, which remains closed due to landslides, to a single lane, but only during periods without rainfall.

Its Acting Director General, K. M. Bandara, said that no final decision has been taken regarding reopening the road for vehicular movement.

The NBRO further stated that the landslide warning issued for seven districts remains in effect due to the prevailing rainy weather. Residents in Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Kurunegala, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura districts have been issued advisories.

Additionally, a Level 2 landslide warning has been issued for Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, and Colombo districts, and the NBRO urged residents in these areas to remain vigilant.

The Department of Irrigation reported that water levels in the Kalu, Gin, and Nilwala rivers have also risen due to the ongoing heavy rain.

The Nilwala River has reached overflowing levels in the Thalagahagoda and Panadugama areas, the department said.

The department added that six spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened by four feet each, resulting in a total discharge of 16,200 cubic feet of water per second.