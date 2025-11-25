Cabinet grants approval to issue driving licences for Sri Lankans residing in Italy

Cabinet grants approval to issue driving licences for Sri Lankans residing in Italy

November 25, 2025   08:02 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to issue driving licences to Sri Lankans residing in Italy.

The relevant Cabinet paper was presented yesterday (24) by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake.

According to Minister Rathnayake, the proposal received Cabinet approval on the same day.

The approved proposal will now be communicated to the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Italy. Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed with the institutions responsible for issuing driving licences in Italy, with plans to complete the process within the next two months.

The Minister further stated that the Cabinet paper was prepared in response to requests made by Sri Lankans living in Italy.

