Two suspects arrested over Rs. 35 million fraud case

Two suspects involved in a fraud amounting to more than Rs. 35 million have been arrested following a complaint received by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

According to police, the suspects had defrauded a private institution of approximately Rs. 36.99 million by promising to supply Wi-Fi antennas but failing to deliver the goods.

The two individuals were summoned to the FCID yesterday (24) and were arrested after their statements were recorded.

The suspects, aged 34 and 37, are residents of Mattakkuliya and Wattala, police said.

The duo was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded until December 05.

The FCID is conducting further investigations into the incident.