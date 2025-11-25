Two suspects arrested over Rs. 35 million fraud case

Two suspects arrested over Rs. 35 million fraud case

November 25, 2025   08:18 am

Two suspects involved in a fraud amounting to more than Rs. 35 million have been arrested following a complaint received by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

According to police, the suspects had defrauded a private institution of approximately Rs. 36.99 million by promising to supply Wi-Fi antennas but failing to deliver the goods.  

The two individuals were summoned to the FCID yesterday (24) and were arrested after their statements were recorded.

The suspects, aged 34 and 37, are residents of Mattakkuliya and Wattala, police said. 

The duo was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded until December 05.

The FCID is conducting further investigations into the incident.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)