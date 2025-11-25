IRD registers 200,000 new taxpayers amid highest-ever revenue collection

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced that a total of 200,000 new taxpayers have been registered so far this year.

Commissioner General of the IRD, Rukdevi Fernando, stated that 18,000 new companies were also registered within the same period.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, she noted that the department had been assigned a revenue target 18% higher than last year.

She further stated:

“Last week, the Inland Revenue Department achieved the highest revenue collection in its history, surpassing the Rs. 2 trillion target. To date, the department has collected Rs. 2,080 billion in revenue.”