Flood warnings issued for several areas due to heavy rainfall

The Irrigation Department has warned that there is a substantial risk of flash flooding in several areas owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country.

Issuing a statement, the department has stated that due to the low pressure system in the vicinity of the South Andaman Sea, rainfall of more than 200 mm is possible in 6 provinces of the island.

Accordingly, official advisories have been issued regarding the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Southern, Uva, and Western Provinces as well as significant rainfall in other parts of the country.

Accordingly, since there is a risk of flooding in the above-mentioned provinces from today (25) to November 30, people residing in the lower-lying floodplains along river basins and people traveling through those regions have been strongly advised to pay close attention and to remain vigilant, the Irrigation Department said.