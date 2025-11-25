Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 6,000 today

Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 6,000 today

November 25, 2025   10:50 am

There has been a significant increase in gold prices in the world market, and correspondingly, the price of gold in Sri Lanka has also risen notably once again.

As of today, the global price of gold has increased by USD 4,150.

Market data further indicates that the price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased by Rs. 6,000 today (25) compared to yesterday.

Accordingly, this morning the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market stood at Rs. 309,200, up from Rs. 303,600 yesterday.

Meanwhile, traders at the Pettah gold market report that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 330,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 336,000 today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)