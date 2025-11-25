Gold prices in Sri Lanka increase by Rs. 6,000 today

There has been a significant increase in gold prices in the world market, and correspondingly, the price of gold in Sri Lanka has also risen notably once again.

As of today, the global price of gold has increased by USD 4,150.

Market data further indicates that the price of gold in Sri Lanka has increased by Rs. 6,000 today (25) compared to yesterday.

Accordingly, this morning the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign at the Colombo Pettah gold market stood at Rs. 309,200, up from Rs. 303,600 yesterday.

Meanwhile, traders at the Pettah gold market report that the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was Rs. 330,000 yesterday, has risen to Rs. 336,000 today.