Sri Lanka Customs data indicates that total exports reached USD 14,433.82 million during the first ten months of 2025, exceeding the figures recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the Export Development Board (EDB), this is also the first time that the country’s export earnings have surpassed the USD 14 billion mark within the January–October period.

The country’s export sector has maintained a strong upward trajectory, recording a 6.0% growth during the January–October 2025 period. This figure includes estimated contributions from Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products, highlighting the overall resilience of Sri Lanka’s export industry.

A key highlight is the performance of coconut-based products, which surpassed the USD 1 billion mark during this period for the first time.

Commenting on the achievement the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EDB, Mangala Wijesinghe stated:

“This is the highest-ever export figure recorded for the January–October period in Sri Lanka’s history. The continued recovery of key Western markets, along with the steady production capacity maintained by local industries, has played a pivotal role in driving this growth. I commend our exporters for their resilience and outstanding performance. Notably, 80% of the annual export target of US$ 18 billion has already been realized during this period.”

In October 2025 alone, total exports, comprising both merchandise and services reached to US$ 1,474.38 million, reflecting a month-on-month increase of 2.2 % compared with September 2025. However, this also represents a slight year-on-year increase of 0.16% compared with October 2024.

Despite the marginal annual decrease, the October performance underscores the resilience of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the continued effectiveness of strategies aimed at expanding market access and strengthening global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, services exports have emerged as a key driver of overall export growth. In October 2025, earnings from services exports estimated to be US$ 316.14 million.

Over the first ten months of the year, services exports are estimated to have increased by 4.01 %, reaching US$ 3,060.21 million. This trend highlights the rising importance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy and its growing contribution to national export earnings.

The services export sector, comprising ICT/BPM, Construction, Financial services, and Transport & Logistics, continues to diversify Sri Lanka’s export portfolio and create high-value employment opportunities across the country.