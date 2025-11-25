Pahala Kadugannawa Landslide: NBRO submits report, road could reopen after recommendations

November 25, 2025   11:50 am

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has submitted a report containing recommendations on immediate measures and long-term solutions for the site following the landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa to the Kegalle District Secretary, the Mawanella Divisional Secretary, and the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Senior Geologist Laksiri Indrathilaka of NBRO stated that there is a possibility of reopening the road once the recommendations in the report are implemented.

However, he noted at a media briefing held today (25) that ongoing adverse weather conditions have hampered the work.

He explained that the area is difficult for physical surveying; therefore, NBRO conducted surveys using LiDAR and drone technology. Based on these surveys, steps were initiated yesterday to prepare plans for the long-term stabilization of the site.

Indrathilaka further stated that long-term stabilization activities are expected to be planned in consultation with relevant authorities and will be implemented after necessary approvals are obtained.

