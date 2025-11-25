Court official remanded for soliciting bribe from female litigant

The Fiscal of the Udugama Magistrate’s Court in Galle has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

While performing duties at the Galle High Court, the suspect allegedly promised a female party involved in a case being heard at the Galle Additional Magistrate’s Court that he would postpone the court date mentioned in a summons.

He made this promise while handing over the summons to her in an illegal manner, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect had demanded a bribe of Rs. 3,500 from the woman for this service and was arrested while accepting the bribe money.

After being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the court ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody until November 28.