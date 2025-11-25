CID summoning Editor of Aruna newspaper a warning to all journalists  Namal

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa stated that the summoning of the Editor-in-Chief of the Aruna newspaper, Mahinda Ileperuma, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is an act of suppression and a warning directed at all journalists.

Issuing a statement, MP Namal Rajapaksa noted that he strongly condemns this media suppression.

He further stated that he condemns the attempt by a political movement—which claims to have fought against repressive laws—to use the CID to intimidate or suppress journalists.

The MP noted that Illeperuma was summoned to the CID over a news item published in the Aruna newspaper under his editorship. The report in question alleged that in addition to the Grama Niladhari certificate, a certificate from the Chairman of the Public Security Committee is also required to obtain police reports.

MP Namal Rajapaksa pointed out that in such an instance, a complaint should first be lodged with the Sri Lanka Press Council or the matter should be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

He argued that summoning the editor to the CID unfairly, bypassing these established procedures, stands as the best evidence of the government’s repression.

Accordingly, the MP reiterated his condemnation of media suppression and further stated that it is deeply regrettable that the CID is being used to suppress the media and achieve the government’s narrow political objectives.