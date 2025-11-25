CID summoning Editor of Aruna newspaper a warning to all journalists  Namal

CID summoning Editor of Aruna newspaper a warning to all journalists  Namal

November 25, 2025   01:14 pm

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa stated that the summoning of the Editor-in-Chief of the Aruna newspaper, Mahinda Ileperuma, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is an act of suppression and a warning directed at all journalists.

Issuing a statement, MP Namal Rajapaksa noted that he strongly condemns this media suppression.

He further stated that he condemns the attempt by a political movement—which claims to have fought against repressive laws—to use the CID to intimidate or suppress journalists.

The MP noted that Illeperuma was summoned to the CID over a news item published in the Aruna newspaper under his editorship. The report in question alleged that in addition to the Grama Niladhari certificate, a certificate from the Chairman of the Public Security Committee is also required to obtain police reports.

MP Namal Rajapaksa pointed out that in such an instance, a complaint should first be lodged with the Sri Lanka Press Council or the matter should be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee. 

He argued that summoning the editor to the CID unfairly, bypassing these established procedures, stands as the best evidence of the government’s repression.

Accordingly, the MP reiterated his condemnation of media suppression and further stated that it is deeply regrettable that the CID is being used to suppress the media and achieve the government’s narrow political objectives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)