Govt to present draft bill in Parliament to amend Port City Economic Commission Act

November 25, 2025   02:12 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to publish the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act No. 11 of 2021 draft bill in the government gazette notification and present it to Parliament for approval.      

The approval of the Cabinet was granted on July 07, 2025 and October 13, 2025 in order to amend the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act No. 11 of 2021 adding the amendments for concurrence of encouraging taxes and strengthening the supervision as well as institutional restructuring. 

Accordingly, clearance of the Attorney General has been granted for the draft bill prepared by the Legal Draftsmen.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution furnished by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance to publish the draft bill in the government gazette notification and present it to Parliament.

