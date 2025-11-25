CID probes reports that A/L Economics paper has been leaked

November 25, 2025   02:39 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigation over reports that the Economics question paper of the ongoing G.C.E. Advanced Level examination has been leaked.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing held in Colombo today (25), Minister of Mass Media Dr. Nalin Jayatissa confirmed the development. 

The Minister further mentioned that the investigation is being carried out based on information received.

There had been widespread discussion on social media claiming that the Economics question paper had been leaked due to the distribution of predicted questions prior to the examination.

Several teachers’ trade unions had also expressed their views to media regarding the incident. 

