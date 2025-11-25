Recently signed Sri Lanka-US Defence Pact made public

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka, the Montana National Guard and the United States Coast Guard was signed in Colombo on November 14.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard and the US Ambassador in Colombo Julie Chung.

According to the document, all three signatories intend to build a productive, cooperative relationship that will benefit all participants and their members.

The MoU has been signed to cooperate in the following areas;

a. Aviation operations, maintenance, and safety

b. Maritime Domain Awareness

c. Cyber defence and communications security

d. Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster/ Emergency Response

e. Leadership/staff/officer/enlisted development

f. Military medical and engineer activities

g. Operational logistics

h. Peace Keeping Operations

i. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Environmental defence and response

j. Cultural exchange programmes

k. Any other areas as mutually decided

According to the document released to the public the MoU signed between Sri Lanka and the US is legally non-binding.

The scope and type of engagements among the participants are to be set out in addenda to the MoU and is expected to be mutually decided by the signatories in writing and within the areas of cooperation specified in this MoU.

The MoU is effective from the date of its signing by the participants, and is intended to remain in effect for a period of five years. Thereafter, the MoU is to be automatically extended for consecutive periods of five years, unless any participant gives written notice to the others of its intention not to renew the MoU.

The MoU can be terminated by any participant at any time while it can also be amended/ modified by mutual written decision of the participants.

