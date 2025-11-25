Woman arrested in Moratuwa for illegally acquiring assets remanded

November 25, 2025   04:49 pm

A woman, who was arrested on charges of purchasing property using money obtained through drug trafficking has been remanded.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division (IAID) of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the acquisition of property and assets by an individual residing in Moratuwella, Moratuwa, allegedly using illegally obtained money.

Investigations revealed that an individual had accumulated assets through drug trafficking and had thereafter purchased a 10-perch land in Panadura in his wife’s name, on which a two-storey house was being constructed.

The wife of the suspect was arrested on November 21 by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division for the purchase and utilisation of property and assets acquired through illicit money.

She was produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court on November 22 and was remanded until December 01.

