Five arrested over removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa released on bail

November 25, 2025   04:54 pm

A total of five individuals who were arrested in connection with the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa District have been released on bail.

The group includes the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Koralai Pattu Pradeshiya Sabha.

The order was issued after the Chairman, Vice Chairman and two others were produced before the Valaichchenai Magistrate’s court today (25).

The Magistrate ordered that each suspect be released on surety bail of Rs. 500,000.

The Magistrate also ordered that the case related to the incident be taken up again on December 15.

The Department of Archaeology had lodged a complaint with the Valaichchenai Police a few days ago regarding the removal of the signboards.

Following the investigation, one suspect was arrested by police yesterday.

The Department of Archaeology had begun setting up direction boards and signboards marking the locations of archaeological sites in the Batticaloa District on November 3.

However, those signboards were removed on November 22 by officials of the Pradeshiya Sabha.

A video showing how the boards were removed had also been circulated on social media recently.

Subsequently an investigation was launched.

