Two arrested over Modara Devalaya committee chairmans murder

November 25, 2025   05:26 pm

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Chairman of the Ambalangoda Modara Devalaya Committee.

The Police Media Division stated that officers attached to the Galle Crime Investigation Division arrested the suspects.

Among those arrested are a suspect involved in the murder and another individual who assisted him to evade arrest.

The arrested murder suspect is a 30-year-old resident of Meetiyagoda while the person who helped him evade arrest is a 44-year-old resident of Sella Kataragama.

The Galle Crime Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

