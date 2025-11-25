Energy Minister visits proposed wind power project site in Kilinochchi

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody today (25) conducted an on-site inspection and fact-finding tour of the land designated for the proposed wind power project in the Kiranchi-Veravil area of the Kilinochchi district.

The land has been proposed for the construction of the wind power plant, which is intended to add 204 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

According to the government’s policy to maximize the contribution of renewable energy towards achieving the country’s energy goals, the proposed project aims to harness the wind energy potential in the area and accelerate development activities in the northern region of the country, the Ministry noted.

The project involves the installation of 34 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6 megawatts.

Minister Jayakody personally inspected the majority of the selected land plots for the project. It was observed that a large portion of the designated land could be used to commence construction without any issues and steps to address potential problems on other plots were also reviewed during the inspection.

Following the site visit, a meeting was held at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat with the participation of officials from relevant government institutions.

During the meeting, the Minister stated:

“This project is being implemented as a national necessity and is planned to develop essential infrastructure for the local community. The project will be carried out in a manner that minimizes environmental impacts and inconvenience to the public. This initiative will be particularly significant for the northern region, which has experienced long-term development delays.”