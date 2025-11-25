Over 700 families in 12 districts affected by adverse weather

A total of 2,617 individuals from 737 families in 12 districts have been affected by prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

At least 10 weather-related deaths have also been reported in the past few days according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Seven others sustained injuries.

The DMC in its latest situation report noted that three houses have been destroyed while 242 residences have been damaged owing to heavy rains and gusty winds.

Additionally, the DMC urged the general public to contact the 117 emergency hotline in the event of any disaster or weather-related emergency.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology predicts heavy showers of about 150 mm in some places in the Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa district. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in other areas of the island.

Strong winds of about 50kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-central, Northwestern and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale districts, the Met. Department added. Fairly strong winds of about 40kmph may occur at times in other areas over the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning.