About 150 firefighters tackling west London warehouse blaze

A major incident has been declared as fireworks and gas cylinders are believed to be inside a warehouse on fire in west London.

About three quarters of the structure is alight, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) which was called to the two-storey building in Middlesex Business Park on Bridge Road, Southall, at about 08:55 GMT.

LFB said 25 fire engines and about 150 crew were sent to the scene, including from Southall, Heston and Ealing.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said all firefighters had withdrawn to a safe distance and were now “fighting the fire from a greater distance to ensure crew safety”.

He added: “Firefighters are working hard to bring this fire safely under control.

“The incident involves a mixed retail and warehouse space, with a significant part of the structure currently alight.”

LFB scaled up its operation after originally deploying 70 firefighters, describing it as a “protracted incident”, adding crews would be “carrying out firefighting operations throughout the day”.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Traffic in the area is expected to be affected.

There were no injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.

“Due to the large amount of smoke being produced by the fire, residents in the local area should keep doors and windows closed as crews respond,” the brigade posted on X.

Source: BBC

- Agencies