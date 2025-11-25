2026 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka grouped with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman

The 10th edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will start on February 7, 2026, with a total of six sides in action on the opening day, including the title-holders India.

They will take on USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata) R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the full list of host venues.

A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21.

The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semi-finals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo.

In Group A, besides USA, India are also drawn alongside Pakistan and will take on their arch-rival in Colombo on February 15. Netherlands and Namibia are the other teams in the group.

Sri Lanka are one of five sides in Group B along with 2021 winners Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

Group C consists of a pair of two-time champions in England and West Indies, as well as first-timers Italy and Asian sides Bangladesh and Nepal.

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and UAE make up Group D.

T20 World Cup Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Speaking on the announcement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “It is wonderful to welcome the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup back to the subcontinent so soon after a groundbreaking Women’s Cricket World Cup. The passion for cricket in this region is unmatched, and fans have been waiting eagerly for another global spectacle.

“The announcement of the fixtures brings us a step closer, and I have no doubt that the five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka will be alive with energy throughout the tournament.”

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta added: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is expected to usher in a new era of global, marquee Cricketing events, both in terms of the athletic spectacle and fan experiences on offer. We have seen six different champions in less than two decades of the tournament’s history, which demonstrates the competitive nature of the competition.

“With 20 teams from 5 continents vying for the title in Cricket’s most unpredictable format and the tournament returning after a decade to its biggest market, this promises to be a feast for Cricket fans around the world.”