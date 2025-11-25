Indian Army Chief to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

Chief of the Army Staff of India General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from December 1–2, marking a significant milestone in India–Sri Lanka defence cooperation.

The visit comes amid a steady rise in high-level military engagements between the two nations, reinforcing mutual trust, strategic alignment and growing operational synergy.

In a statement issued, the Indian army spokesperson stated that the upcoming visit aims to reinforce India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy by emphasizing partnership, stability and cooperation with Sri Lanka.

It also serves to highlight India’s position as a reliable security partner, committed to supporting Sri Lanka in capability building and capacity enhancement across various defence domains.

The visit is also expected to deepen Army-to-Army relations through expanded opportunities for training, professional exchanges, joint exercises and dialogue on operational best practices.

Importantly, the COAS’s interactions with Sri Lankan political and military leadership will facilitate the sharing of perspectives on emerging regional and global security challenges, especially at a time when the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) face new and evolving strategic pressures, the spokesperson added.

India’s engagement has also been reinforced through cross-service interactions, including the visit of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, to Sri Lanka in September 2025, which underscored the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.