Indian Army Chief to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

Indian Army Chief to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

November 25, 2025   09:17 pm

Chief of the Army Staff of India General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from December 1–2, marking a significant milestone in India–Sri Lanka defence cooperation.

The visit comes amid a steady rise in high-level military engagements between the two nations, reinforcing mutual trust, strategic alignment and growing operational synergy.

In a statement issued, the Indian army spokesperson stated that the upcoming visit aims to reinforce India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy by emphasizing partnership, stability and cooperation with Sri Lanka.

It also serves to highlight India’s position as a reliable security partner, committed to supporting Sri Lanka in capability building and capacity enhancement across various defence domains.

The visit is also expected to deepen Army-to-Army relations through expanded opportunities for training, professional exchanges, joint exercises and dialogue on operational best practices.

Importantly, the COAS’s interactions with Sri Lankan political and military leadership will facilitate the sharing of perspectives on emerging regional and global security challenges, especially at a time when the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) face new and evolving strategic pressures, the spokesperson added.

India’s engagement has also been reinforced through cross-service interactions, including the visit of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, to Sri Lanka in September 2025, which underscored the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin