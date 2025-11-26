Very heavy showers above 150 mm likely in some places today

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located south of Sri Lanka at around last midnight (November 25).

It is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 30 hours.

Due to the influence of this system, the rainy and windy conditions in the island are expected to enhance for the next few days. The general public is kindly requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western, Western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts. Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph may occur at times in other areas over the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning.