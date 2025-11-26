Budget 2026: Expenditure heads of Ministries of Industry, Science and Technology and Digital Economy to be debated today

November 26, 2025   05:44 am

The expenditure heads of the Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Digital Economy are scheduled to be debated in Parliament today (26).

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, day four of the debate on the third reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill or the committee stage debate will begin at 9:30 a.m.

