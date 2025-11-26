UN chief calls for end to unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory

Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, while reiterating the call for an end to the unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territory.

In remarks to a special meeting commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, delivered by Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet of the UN chief, Guterres reaffirmed “a simple truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, to justice, and to self-determination.”

He called for “irreversible progress towards a two-State solution, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders, on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.”

Recalling that the rights of the Palestinians have been violated “beyond comprehension” over the last two years, Guterres said the October ceasefire agreement offers glimmers of hope, and the adoption of the resolution on Gaza by the UN Security Council is an important step in its consolidation.

The UN chief urged all parties to abide by the resolution in full and move swiftly toward the next phase, as “it is essential to translate this diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed progress on the ground.”

He underscored that lifesaving humanitarian aid must enter Gaza without obstruction and at scale, noting that Israel’s obligations are clear, as outlined by the International Court of Justice in its recent advisory opinion, and called on all UN member states to meet the 4 billion U.S. dollar target of the Flash Appeal for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The United Nations will never waver in its commitment to the Palestinian people and their right for self-determination,” said Guterres, calling on all governments, civil society, faith leaders and ordinary citizens to raise their voices with the United Nations.

In 1977, the UN General Assembly called for the annual observance of Nov. 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On that day in 1947, the General Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

- Agencies